Secret Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $46.88 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00177126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00053152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030540 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018724 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00295313 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $138.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

