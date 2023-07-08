Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

