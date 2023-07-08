SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth $59,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

