Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 632,786 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $55,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 211,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

