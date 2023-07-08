Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 83,040 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,040 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.