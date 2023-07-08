Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

