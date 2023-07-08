Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

