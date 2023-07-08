Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $32.24 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $32,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

