Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,071 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 299,852 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 2,521,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.