Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,437 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $121,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.01 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

