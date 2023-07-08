Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 14,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Sernova Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $219.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

