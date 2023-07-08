Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $839.40 million, a PE ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $67.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at $165,397,930.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,589,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,246 shares of company stock worth $2,451,115 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

