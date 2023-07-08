SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $283.73 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $283.73 million and $17.40 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019457 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,212.98 or 1.00027136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002179 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,995,985 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,995,984.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2331114 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $24,235,357.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

