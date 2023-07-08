Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.10 and its 200 day moving average is $380.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

