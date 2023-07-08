Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 737 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Masco accounts for 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,815,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.