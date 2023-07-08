SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get SLM alerts:

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SLM by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in SLM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SLM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Stock Up 1.6 %

SLM stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SLM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About SLM

(Free Report

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.