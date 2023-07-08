SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SmartFinancial news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SmartFinancial news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Austin Ogle purchased 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,856.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,429 shares of company stock valued at $228,219. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 280.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,986,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 265,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.