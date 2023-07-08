Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirty have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.68 on Friday. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $154,310.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 491,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,306.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $154,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 491,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,306.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock worth $14,190,940. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

