SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.10% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.94. 799,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,789. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.81.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

