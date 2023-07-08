Solitude Financial Services Has $970,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Solitude Financial Services reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.76. 3,145,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,201. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average of $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

