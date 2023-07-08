Solitude Financial Services Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $83.73. 5,865,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,252. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

