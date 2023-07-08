Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells $14,860.10 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $14,860.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,332.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $13,575.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $19,367.00.

Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $16.21 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.82 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 53,987 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 3.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

