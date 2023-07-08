South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Free Report) is one of 278 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare South Atlantic Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Atlantic Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 South Atlantic Bancshares Competitors 1109 3331 3173 29 2.28

South Atlantic Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.58%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 346.17%. Given South Atlantic Bancshares’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Atlantic Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

South Atlantic Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Atlantic Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares South Atlantic Bancshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Atlantic Bancshares $53.77 million N/A 5.80 South Atlantic Bancshares Competitors $3.47 billion $757.45 million 258.93

South Atlantic Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than South Atlantic Bancshares. South Atlantic Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares South Atlantic Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Atlantic Bancshares N/A N/A N/A South Atlantic Bancshares Competitors 34.65% 10.44% 0.97%

Dividends

South Atlantic Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. South Atlantic Bancshares pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of South Atlantic Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

South Atlantic Bancshares peers beat South Atlantic Bancshares on 13 of the 14 factors compared.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

(Free Report)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards. It also provides cash management and merchant card services; remote deposit capture and automated clearing house services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; personal and business checks; mortgage products and services; and wealth management services. The company operates offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, and Beaufort, South Carolina. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.