Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SWX opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $88.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -65.44%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,180,381.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 70,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,341,198.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 660.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,750 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 631.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 734,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $39,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after buying an additional 524,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

