SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

