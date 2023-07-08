SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 256,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after acquiring an additional 255,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 297,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.