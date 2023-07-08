SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,914.14 ($24.29).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.65) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.02) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

In related news, insider John Bason bought 2,117 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($23.98) per share, with a total value of £39,990.13 ($50,755.34). In other news, insider John Bason bought 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($23.98) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990.13 ($50,755.34). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.52), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($243,366.47). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,734 ($22.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,919 ($24.36). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,849.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,782.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 67.70 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is -64,666.67%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

