Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $110.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.31.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.36. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.