StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
OncoCyte Trading Up 4.9 %
OncoCyte stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
Institutional Trading of OncoCyte
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
