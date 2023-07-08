StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Trading Up 4.9 %

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.