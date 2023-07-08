StockNews.com Lowers Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOFree Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 115.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.