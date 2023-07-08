StockNews.com Lowers Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 115.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.