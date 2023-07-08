StockNews.com Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,821 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $5,320,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,263,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 2,879,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

