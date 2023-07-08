StockNews.com Lowers Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89. Photronics has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Photronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Photronics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Photronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

