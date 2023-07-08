StockNews.com Upgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.48 million, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.