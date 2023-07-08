StockNews.com Upgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.48 million, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
