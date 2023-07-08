Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Free Report) shares were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

