Substratum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.87 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $153,135.89 and approximately $19.87 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,209.13 or 1.00041004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035386 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

