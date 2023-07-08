Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells $33,031.68 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

