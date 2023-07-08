Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Sunora Foods Inc. (CVE:SNF – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 123,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 30,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sunora Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a PE ratio of 55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Sunora Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunora Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunora Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.