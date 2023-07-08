Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $189.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $260.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.48. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $270.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

