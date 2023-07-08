SushiSwap 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.39 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $144.23 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,293,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,737,927 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

