Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $47.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 115.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

