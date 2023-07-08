Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLTZY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLTZY stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

