Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Trading Up 44.4%

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Free Report)’s stock price was up 44.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 2,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

About Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telekom Malaysia Berhad engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunications and related services in Malaysia and internationally. It operates through unifi, TM ONE, TM Global, and Shared Services/Others segments. The company offers a suite of communication services and solutions in fixed telephony and broadband, mobility, content, Wi-Fi, cloud, data centre, cybersecurity, IoT, and smart services.

