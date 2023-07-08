TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $157,187,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,428,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

