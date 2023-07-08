The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,400

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,800 ($60.92) to GBX 4,400 ($55.84) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($64.73) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($55.21) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.48) to GBX 4,580 ($58.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.03) to GBX 4,474 ($56.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,494.43 ($57.04).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,872 ($49.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,120 ($39.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($57.74). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,095.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,123.30. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

