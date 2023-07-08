The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Sells $16,535.26 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) CRO Rick Rexing sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $16,535.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 460,757 shares in the company, valued at $764,856.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rick Rexing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Rick Rexing sold 5,138 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $8,118.04.

Honest Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Honest stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Honest had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HNST. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

