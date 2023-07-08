The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 554,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,865. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $90.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.55%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

