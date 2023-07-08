The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.