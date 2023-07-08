TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Autodesk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average is $201.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

