TRON 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $137.16 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and $137.16 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001966 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,850,981,895 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.