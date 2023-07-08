tru Independence LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

tru Independence LLC decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
